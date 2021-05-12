Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.80% of Vertiv worth $56,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 134,438 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

