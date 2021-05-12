Vesper (VSP) One Day Volume Tops $2.41 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $36.48 or 0.00065580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $116.09 million and $2.41 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00071918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.61 or 0.00526095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00248731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.16 or 0.01188721 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033723 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,182,761 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

