Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CKSNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vesuvius from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CKSNF stock remained flat at $$7.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

