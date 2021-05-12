Viacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $548,342.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $34.90 million and approximately $548,342.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.00 or 0.00641013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,123 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

