ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 240,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,831,824. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99.
In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
