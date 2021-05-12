ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 240,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,831,824. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

