VIBE Market Capitalization Reaches $7.58 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $39,128.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00084238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $580.84 or 0.01052866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00070367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.57 or 0.10257054 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

