Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Head to Head Review

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy -62.68% 2.38% 0.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Devon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 24.49 -$27.31 million N/A N/A Devon Energy $6.22 billion 2.80 -$355.00 million $1.38 18.65

Victory Oilfield Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Victory Oilfield Tech and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 2 20 0 2.91

Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $24.31, suggesting a potential downside of 5.57%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield technology products company in the United States. It offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed for oil and gas well drilling outcomes. The company also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

