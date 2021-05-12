Victrex (LON:VCT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victrex (LON:VCT) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,150 ($28.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

VCT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,031.11 ($26.54).

Get Victrex alerts:

VCT traded down GBX 9.29 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,450.71 ($32.02). 332,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,041. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 39.21. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,291.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,215.91.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £64,320 ($84,034.49). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,116.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.