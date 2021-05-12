Vidulum Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Vidulum has a market cap of $383,503.17 and approximately $2,887.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000992 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

