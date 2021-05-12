View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,760. View has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $13.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of View in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

