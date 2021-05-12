VIG 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,157.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $6,157.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,306.12 or 0.14465894 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002577 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,848,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.