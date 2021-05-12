Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned a $26.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 211.00% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

VFF stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $678.76 million, a PE ratio of -167.17 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 291,749 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

