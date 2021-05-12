Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

