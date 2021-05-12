Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million.
Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46.
About Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.
