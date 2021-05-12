Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 1,748,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,082,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The company has a market cap of $62.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

