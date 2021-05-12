Vipshop (VIPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Vipshop has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.81.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

