Vipstar Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $23.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

