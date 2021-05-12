Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 230 at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMUK. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 159.44 ($2.08).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

VMUK opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.34. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.