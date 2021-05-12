Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

BPOP stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $79.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,733 shares of company stock worth $1,864,789. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

