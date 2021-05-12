Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 16,400 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Square were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Shares of Square stock opened at $220.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock worth $303,249,795 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

