Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.12. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 269,132 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $116.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Searle & CO. raised its stake in Vista Gold by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

