Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Visteon posted earnings of ($1.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46. Visteon has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $147.55.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

