VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million.

NYSE VZIO traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,336. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $6,690,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.