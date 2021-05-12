VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.760-1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.58.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.55. 41,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average of $145.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.