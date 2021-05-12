Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

