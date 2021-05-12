VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

VolitionRx stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. 2,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNRX shares. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.