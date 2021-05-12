Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 3.3% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 39,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.31.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.78. The stock had a trading volume of 259,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

