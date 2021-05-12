Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Has $7.47 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 4.2% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 428,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,276,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.