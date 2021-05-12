Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 4.1% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $8.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.86. 107,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,853. The company has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

