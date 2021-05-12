Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Sells 1,074 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 3.3% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $232.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.10 and its 200 day moving average is $219.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.