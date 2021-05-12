Vortex Defi Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $316,189.97 and approximately $44,006.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 152.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

