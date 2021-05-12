Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.580–0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $618 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.81 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRM. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.21.

NASDAQ VRM traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,630.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

