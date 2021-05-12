Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.58-0.51) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company issued revenue guidance of $618-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.35 million.Vroom also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.580–0.510 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,973. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 43,750 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,972,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,991.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312 over the last quarter.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.