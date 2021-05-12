W Green Pay (WGP) Achieves Market Cap of $178,594.50

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $178,594.50 and $22,930.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00087365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.51 or 0.01135677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00069815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00115456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00062023 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

