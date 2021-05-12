Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.08 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $27.08 million and approximately $46,920.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00031193 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $797.67 or 0.01579364 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,610,041 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

