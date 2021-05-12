Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.06.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

