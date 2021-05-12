Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.30

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.30 and traded as high as $52.35. Washington Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 73,554 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

