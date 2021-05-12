WashTec (ETR:WSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.30

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €57.30 ($67.41) and last traded at €56.00 ($65.88), with a volume of 2240 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.00 ($64.71).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $749.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.25.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

