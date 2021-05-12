Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to announce $2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.29 and the lowest is $2.57. Watsco posted earnings of $2.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

WSO stock opened at $298.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.57. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $150.09 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

