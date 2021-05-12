Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $292.01

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $298.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

