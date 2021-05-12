Wave Life Sciences (WVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $289.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

