Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 7.7%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $301.00 and last traded at $301.00. 64,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,912,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,696.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,691. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Wayfair by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

