Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $280.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

NYSE W traded down $15.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $144.51 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,765 shares of company stock worth $7,440,691. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

