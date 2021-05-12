WaykiChain (WICC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.71 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $87.10 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00083808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.77 or 0.01037255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00069577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00110829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060780 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

