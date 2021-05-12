WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.06 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

