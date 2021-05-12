Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

PLNT stock opened at $77.12 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,101.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

