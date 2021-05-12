Wedbush Raises The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $28.50

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s previous close.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 529,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,637. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

