Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $930,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,621,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

