Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) recently:

5/4/2021 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2021 – Aclaris Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/27/2021 – Aclaris Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Aclaris Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

ACRS stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. 653,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,755 shares of company stock worth $2,366,481. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,173,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

