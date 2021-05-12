Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Air Canada (ACDVF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) recently:
- 5/10/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/28/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 3/16/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The company had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter.
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.