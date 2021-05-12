Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Air Canada (ACDVF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) recently:

5/10/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

3/16/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The company had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.