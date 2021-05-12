Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

4/30/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $49.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. 144,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a market cap of $987.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,184,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,136,847. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

